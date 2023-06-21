Leeds could bank tenfold profit on first-team winger as two clubs show interest

Leeds United could reportedly be set to bank a large profit on Crysencio Summerville this summer as Everton and Feyenoord both show an interest in him.

The 21-year-old initially joined Leeds from Feyenoord a few years ago, but it’s fair to say he hasn’t quite had the impact on the club’s first-team that many may have expected.

Still, having signed Summerville for just £1.3m, it’s now being reported that clubs are showing an interest in him despite his valuation shooting up to more like £12m.

While Leeds won’t want to sell too many players after their relegation this summer, that seems like a very good profit to make that could go towards strengthening other areas of the squad.