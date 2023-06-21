Liverpool expected to submit €40m bid for 22-year-old target in July

Liverpool are keen on signing Khephren Thuram during the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old French midfielder has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks and a report from Nice Matin via GFFN claims that Liverpool are expected to submit an offer for the player after the under-21 European Championships.

Thuram is currently playing for France in the under-21 Euros and the tournament ends on the 8th of July.

The midfielder is reportedly valued at €40 million and Liverpool are expected to submit an offer close to Nice’s valuation.

Liverpool have already completed the signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and Hove Albion and they need to bring in more midfielders before the transfer window closes.

The Reds have lost Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner on free transfers and they will have to replace those players adequately.

Thuram would be a quality acquisition for the Reds. The 22-year-old has all the tools to develop into a complete midfielder and he would be a solid long-term investment for Liverpool.

Working under a manager like Jurgen Klopp could help Thuram improve further and fulfil his tremendous potential. The reported €40m asking price could look like a bargain in the long run.

The midfielder has the physical and technical attributes to thrive in English football and succeeding at Liverpool could help him cement his place in the senior national team squad as well.

Furthermore, Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in the world and joining them would be a major step up in his career.