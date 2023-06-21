Liverpool and Newcastle United are reportedly keen on the Torino defender Perr Schuurs.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, both Premier League teams have joined the race to sign the 23-year-old who is now one of the most coveted defenders in Europe.

Torino signed the defender for a few of around €9.4 million last summer and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to sell him in the coming weeks.

The defender has a long-term contract with the Italian club and he is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition. Torino will look to make a substantial profit on the player if they are forced to part ways with him.

The opportunity to play for clubs like Liverpool and Newcastle will be an attractive proposition for the young defender. Both teams have to bring in defensive reinforcements this summer and the Dutchman would be a superb long-term investment.

Liverpool looked quite vulnerable at the back last season and players like Joe Gomez and Joel Matip are simply not good enough to start for them every week. The 23-year-old could improve them at the back next season.

As far as Newcastle are concerned, they were one of the best defensive units in the league but they need to add more quality and depth to the side especially now that they are in the Champions League.

The 23-year-old Dutchman could form a quality partnership with his compatriot Sven Botman at St James’ Park.

The presence of Champions League football at Newcastle could give them an edge in the transfer race and the Magpies have more resources compared to Liverpool as well.

It will be interesting to see where the 23-year-old defender ends up eventually.