Man City captain Ilkay Gundogan has decided where he’ll play for the next two seasons

The waiting is finally over for any Man City fans wanting to know where their captain, Ilkay Gundogan, is going to be spending the next two seasons.

The German international has played his cards very close to his chest and not really commented on media reports that have linked him with Barcelona or Arsenal.

Man City are believed to have wanted to keep hold of him because, despite his advancing years, he remains one of the most intelligent players in the Premier League.

His two goals which won the FA Cup final against Man United only serve to highlight that.

Having just won the treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League, there was obvious cachet at staying put at the Etihad Stadium.

Ilkay Gündogan to Barcelona, here we go! Final approval arrived on club side to register him as new signing, green light from the player. It’s done deal, signed few minutes ago. ??? #FCB Gündogan has agreed a two year deal valid until June 2025 with option for further year. pic.twitter.com/Gr467hNBms — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 21, 2023

Barcelona not only offered Gundogan the opportunity of a new experience, but the chance to link up with former Borussia Dortmund colleague, Robert Lewandowski.

Perhaps that may have been the reason why the player has chosen to move to the Spanish league giants, no doubt disappointing his former club and the Gunners in the process.

It’s believed that Gundogan has signed a two-year contract with the club with another year option, and he’ll certainly strengthen Barcelona’s midfield and weaken City’s.

Whether Arsenal were ever in with a chance of signing him isn’t clear, however, Xavi will be delighted that he’s acquired the player.