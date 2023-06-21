Man City’s Jack Grealish gets advice on how to behave from Richard Keys

The day has finally come when Man City star, Jack Grealish, is expected to take lessons on his behaviour from broadcaster, Richard Keys.

A broadcaster who was sacked by Sky Sports for making sexist remarks and then divorced by his wife for sleeping with his daughter’s best friend, per the Daily Mail.

You couldn’t make it up.

Keys, whilst not technically wrong in his assertions to Grealish via social media is, nevertheless, making a rod for his own back by attempting to play at being the better man.

After Man City had deservedly won the treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League, Grealish decided to make the occasion by going on a huge, alcohol-fuelled bender.

Hilarious. What a lad. The trouble is Jack that there’s nothing funny about alcohol abuse. Celebrate by all means – responsibly. It didn’t work out too well for Gazza did it? Our last ‘lad’. pic.twitter.com/yFGZT0wwHC — Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) June 21, 2023

Whilst it might not be the best thing to do for a supposed elite athlete, it’s perfectly understandable given the achievement, and his manager, Pep Guardiola, didn’t appear to see any harm in it.

However, the admittance that he was still hungover when reporting for England duty is what seems to have prompted Keys’ advice.

Using former England star, Paul Gascoigne, as his example, Keys suggested to Grealish that he might want to rein in his celebrations in future.

Whilst his words are sure to have been well intended, the fact that Keys of all people felt he was the person to be dishing out advice on how to behave is, frankly, laughable.

Perhaps it’s the only way that the broadcaster can still make himself relevant these days.