Man United join Liverpool in race for Champions League finalist worth €80m

Man United have reportedly entered the race for Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella with several other Premier League clubs looking to lure the Italian to England.

The 26-year-old is not for sale this summer as he has three years left on his current deal but Inter could be persuaded to part ways if they receive €80m for the Italy international, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Man United join the race alongside fellow Premier League rivals Liverpool and Newcastle who are also looking to tempt the Inter Milan star to England to strengthen their midfields ahead of the new season.

? Manchester United are now in for Nicolò Barella, although it won't be easy to get a deal done. He still has three years left on his contract and it would take around €80M to persuade Inter to sell. (Source: @Gazzetta_it) pic.twitter.com/tN0WMZ2gns — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) June 21, 2023

Midfielders are Jurgen Klopp’s main priority during the summer window for Liverpool as that area of the pitch was a weak point last season. Alexis Mac Allister has already been brought in from Brighton and the Reds are expected to recruit two more – with Barella being tipped as a target.

Eddie Howe also wants to add midfielders to his squad to partner Bruno Guimaraes and Barella was one name linked to St. James’ Park. The Italian is the exact quality of star they need ahead of their return to the Champions League and their qualification could tempt the 26-year-old to join.

However, Man United could disrupt both clubs’ plans by moving for the Inter Milan player, especially if they fail to land Mason Mount over the coming weeks.