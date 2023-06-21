Exclusive: Manchester United recently met star’s agent, transfer decision could be imminent

Manchester United have held talks over the potential transfer of Adrien Rabiot, recently meeting with the mother and agent of the Juventus midfielder.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, with the transfer news expert explaining that Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag still likes the player after trying to sign him last year.

Rabiot could also still end up staying at Juventus, however, with Romano adding that the Serie A giants have offered the France international a new contract.

A decision could be imminent, with Romano suggesting it may only be a few days now before we find out what Rabiot decides, with Juve seemingly wary of Premier League interest in their player.

“We should know more about Adrien Rabiot’s future in a few days, but there’s still a chance he could stay at Juventus. Rabiot will be out of contract at the end of this month, but Juve are still trying to keep him, and a new deal has been discussed with the French midfielder,” Romano said.

“Still, it won’t be easy for them to compete with Premier League proposals. His mother/agent had contacts with Manchester United one month ago, they are informed on what Rabiot wants. Erik ten Hag has always been a big fan of Rabiot, and we know they looked at signing him last summer.

“Let’s see if things change, but at the moment Juventus are still trying to keep him, they have made him a proposal of new deal, and will insist until the end. They wait now for Rabiot’s answer, and it shouldn’t be too far away now.”

United ended up signing Casemiro to strengthen their midfield last summer, but there’s surely still room for someone like Rabiot as well, with Fred and Scott McTominay not looking like ideal long-term options.