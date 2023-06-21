Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham keen on 22-goal midfielder

PSV Eindhoven midfielder Xavi Simons has been linked with a move away from the Dutch club this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Paris Saint-Germain have a buyback clause inserted into the player’s contract and they will be able to sign him for just €6 million.

However, the clause can only be activated in the month of July. Apparently, Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham are all keen on the midfielder and they have asked to be kept informed of his situation.

PSV Eindhoven will not want to lose the player for €6 million and it remains to be seen whether they are ready to sell the player to his other suitors for a higher amount this month.

Simons is regarded as one of the best young talents in world football and he has the potential to develop into a world-class player.

The midfielder scored 22 goals and picked up 12 versus across all competitions for the Dutch club this season. He could prove to be a quality acquisition for all free English clubs.

Manchester United need to add more creativity in the final third, especially with Christian Eriksen in his twilight years.

Simons could help create more goal-scoring opportunities for Marcus Rashford and he could share the goal-scoring burden as well.

As far as Arsenal are concerned, they need to add more depth to the side after securing Champions League qualification. Martin Odegaard is the only reliable creative midfielder at the club and Simons would be a quality cover.

Tottenham have been linked with a number of attacking midfielders as well. They need to add more goals and creativity from the midfield and Simons could prove to be a superb long-term investment.

