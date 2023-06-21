Manchester United considering cash-plus-player bid to hijack Declan Rice Arsenal transfer

Manchester United are reportedly considering joining Arsenal in the race for the transfer of West Ham United star Declan Rice.

The England international is a man in demand this summer, and the race for his signature seems to be hotting up as Fabrizio Romano has also told CaughtOffside that Manchester City could soon make a move.

For now, however, the latest is that Man Utd could try signing Rice by offering either Harry Maguire or Scott McTominay to West Ham as part of the deal, according to the Telegraph.

It will be interesting to see if the Red Devils can succeed with an offer like that, but the report suggests it might not be so straightforward.

Swap deals of this kind are not that common, and the many moving parts involved makes them complicated to finalise, so a straight cash offer might work better.

The Telegraph note that one issue for West Ham would be Maguire’s wages, though Irons manager David Moyes is said to be a big fan of the 30-year-old.

They add that Arsenal are still considered likelier than United to sign Rice this summer in what could be a club-record deal.