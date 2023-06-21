Midfielder set to leave Man City after agreeing two-year deal with European giants

Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan is set to leave the Premier League winners this summer in favour of a move to Barcelona where he has signed a two-year deal.

The German is out of contract at the Etihad this summer and although the Manchester club wanted to keep him, the 32-year-old has decided to leave after seven years at the club.

According to multiple sources, such as talkSPORT, Gundogan is set to reject the one-year deal offered to him to remain at the Etihad and will join Barcelona on a two-year contract, which has an option of a further year.

TalkSPORT reports that the midfielder’s decision to move was purely based on his family.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona are currently working on guarantees to register Gundogan and once that is done, the deal can progress.

The German will be a great addition to Xavi’s squad and has shown over the last few months why he is regarded as one of the best midfielders in the world having helped Man City to a historic treble.