Newcastle United are keen on signing the Bundesliga midfielder Felix Nmecha.

According to Sky Germany, Newcastle United are eyeing up a move for the 22-year-old midfielder this summer.

It is no secret that the Magpies need to add more quality and depth to the squad. They have qualified for the Champions League and they need a bigger and better squad to cope against the European elite.

Newcastle will be up against world-class players on a weekly basis next season and they need to improve on their current options.

Nmecha has proven himself in the Bundesliga and he could prove to be a quality acquisition. Newcastle ended up drawing 14 league matches last season and someone like Nmecha will add creativity and control in the final third. He could help open up deep defences and create more goal-scoring opportunities for Newcastle.

Apparently, the midfielder is valued at €25 million and Newcastle certainly have the financial resources to pay that kind of money for him.

The Wolfsburg star will be tempted to join the Premier League if there is a concrete proposal on the table.

Newcastle will be an attractive destination after securing a top-four finish and they have an ambitious project at their disposal as well. The Magpies are one of the richest clubs in the world they have the resources to put together a formidable squad in the coming seasons.

Nmecha will feel that he could challenge for major trophies with Newcastle soon.

The 22-year-old is highly rated in the Bundesliga and he has a big future ahead of him. He is yet to reach his peak and he is likely to improve further with coaching and experience.

If Newcastle manage to sign him for €25 million, the move could look like a bargain in the coming seasons.