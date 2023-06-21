Newcastle submit £42.7 million bid for 23-year-old midfield powerhouse

Newcastle United are interested in signing the AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali.

According to a report from the Athletic, the Premier League side have now submitted a €50 million (£42.7m) bid to sign the 23-year-old Italian defensive midfielder.

It is no secret that Newcastle needs to add more quality and depth to their midfield. Bruno Guimaraes is currently the only reliable midfielder at the club. Newcastle will have to bring in a quality partner for him.

Signing a quality defensive midfielder like Tonali would allow Guimaraes to operate with more freedom and express himself in the middle of the park. Furthermore, the 23-year-old will help shield the back four as well. The Italian midfielder is an exceptional tackler and he will add physicality to the Newcastle midfield as well.

It will be interesting to see if the Italian giants are willing to accept the offer from Newcastle in the coming weeks.

The Magpies have secured Champions League qualification and they will be an attractive destination for players this summer. Tonali could be attracted to the idea of playing for them.

Newcastle have an ambitious project at their disposal and they are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world.

Sandro Tonali in action for AC Milan
A move to the Premier League would allow the Italian midfielder to test himself at a higher level, and he would get to compete for major trophies in the coming seasons.

Apart from his quality, as a midfielder, Tonali would bring leadership qualities to the side as well. The Italian is set to captain his country in the under-21 European Championships, and he could develop into a key member of the Newcastle dressing room in the coming seasons.

