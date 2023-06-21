Newcastle United are reportedly considering a stunning move in the transfer market as they hold internal discussions over potentially signing Ruben Neves on loan once he completes his move to Al-Hilal.

The Portugal international is yet to officially finalise the switch to Saudi Arabia, but an announcement is expected this week after he agreed the move, according to Football Insider.

Remarkably, however, the report adds that Newcastle are weighing up trying to sign Neves on loan from Al-Hilal in a move that could bring the 26-year-old straight back to the Premier League.

It’s suggested that the links between Newcastle and Saudi Arabia could help this deal happen, so this seems like one to watch in the coming weeks.

Neves has been superb in his time at Wolves and it’s fair to say there were one or two eyebrows raised when it emerged he could leave European football.

However, perhaps Neves will find himself getting his chance at a top four Premier League club after all, with NUFC also able to offer Champions League football next season.