PIF want £600k-a-week ace as present for Eddie Howe this summer

Newcastle United’s Saudi backers may have a genuine interest in the ambitious potential transfer of Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil superstar Neymar this summer.

The former Barcelona forward is likely to leave PSG in this transfer window, and one possible move for him could be to join some other big names in the Saudi Pro League, as reported here.

However, now Dean Jones has told Give Me Sport he could also see Newcastle looking into an ambitious deal for Neymar, who earns a whopping £600,000 a week.

This could make it tricky for the Magpies, but they do have some immense finances behind them, so it seems it can’t be ruled out.

“You read the rumours and probably laughed them off – but you never know!” Jones said.

“It is likely that this is exactly the sort of signing boss Howe would like to avoid right now but among the owners, PIF, there is a feeling he is exactly who they should be targeting if there is intent to bring a new wide creator into the team.

“If you’re going to go there, why not sign one of the best in the business?”