Wrexham’s Hollywood owners eye surprise signing of former Sir Alex Ferguson Man United purchase

Wrexham could reportedly be lining up a surprise move for former Manchester United midfielder Nick Powell this summer.

The 29-year-old, who was one of Sir Alex Ferguson’s last signings as Man Utd manager, is currently with Stoke City but could be lured to Wrexham by their wealthy backers Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

This would represent some coup for the Welsh outfit, and it will be interesting to see if Powell is prepared to make the step down from the Championship to League Two.

Still, Wrexham are clearly ambitious and will want to push for yet another promotion next season, so Powell could have a key part to play and could be joined by other big names.

Although the former England Under-21 international’s career hasn’t quite panned out as he might have expected, he’s done well for Stoke and they surely won’t be too keen to lose him.