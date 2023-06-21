Report: 22-year-old Tottenham target’s move to Chelsea is almost done

Villarreal striker Nicolas Jackson has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks.

According to Football Insider, Tottenham are keen on signing the 22-year-old striker but his transfer to Chelsea is now 90% done.

The Senegal international scored 13 goals across all competitions this past season and he is expected to move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements and Jackson could prove to be a useful acquisition for them.

The Blues failed to score goals consistently last season and Jackson could prove to be an upgrade on players like Armando Broja and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

On the other hand, Tottenham are looking to bring in more support for Harry Kane. The 29-year-old England international had to carry the goal-scoring burden last season and he needs more support and help from his teammates.

Signing another reliable goalscorer should be a top priority for Tottenham.

The north London club side Richarlison from Everton at the start of the season but the Brazilian has been extremely poor for them scoring just once in the league.

Jackson is highly rated in Spanish football and he has a big future ahead of him.

The 22-year-old is likely to improve with coaching and experience. A move to Chelsea would be an excellent opportunity for the player and working with a coach like Mauricio Pochettino could help him improve further.

It seems Tottenham are now set to miss out on the 22-year-old forward and it will be interesting to see if they can bring in alternatives before the summer transfer window closes.