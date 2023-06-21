Saudi Arabian clubs willing to spent €40m on key Arsenal star

Saudi Arabian clubs are willing to spend as much as €40m in instalments to lure Thomas Partey away from Arsenal this summer.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports that the midfielder could leave the Gunners over the coming weeks with interest from Saudi Arabia and Europe.

The 30-year-old’s future at the Emirates is uncertain heading into the new season and the player himself is yet to make a decision on what he wants to do. It will cost any interested party €40m for the Arsenal star as the Ghana international was a key player last season for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Understand Saudi clubs are prepared to pay €40m in installments to Arsenal for Thomas Partey. He’s a concrete option for Saudi — his exit is possible as revealed on Sunday. ?????? No decision yet on player side. He also has approaches from Europe. No new deal talks at #AFC. pic.twitter.com/lLSj3dPtyP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 21, 2023

Arsenal could be set for a midfield overhaul this summer as Granit Xhaka is also in line to leave the Gunners over the coming weeks. Declan Rice looks destined to join Arteta’s squad as the Switzerland star’s replacement and if Partey departs then another midfielder will need to be brought in.

The North London side hope to go one step further next season in the Premier League having come so close to the title this season and the new bodies could play a role in that, although everyone around them will also be getting stronger.