Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing the Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba.

The 24-year-old has made a name for himself in German football with his quality performances for Leverkusen and Tottenham are attracted to the idea of signing him.

A report from BILD claims that Tottenham rate the player highly and they could be willing to pay big money for him.

Apparently, the offer could exceed €50 million (£42.7m) and it will be interesting to see if Spurs can secure his services in the coming weeks.

Cristian Romero is the only reliable defender at the club and Tottenham must look to bring in upgrades on players like Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez this summer. Tapsoba could be the ideal partner for Romero at the heart of Tottenham’s defence.

Spurs looked quite vulnerable at the back this past season and they will need to tighten up defensively if they want to get back into the top four and finish the season strongly.

Newly appointed Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou prefers to play free-flowing attacking football, but he will need reliable defenders at his disposal so that Tottenham have the defensive stability to play with more freedom.

Tapsoba has the potential to develop into a top-class Premier League defender and a move to Spurs would be the ideal step up for him at this stage of his career.

He will be looking to test himself at the highest level and playing in the Premier League will accelerate his development.