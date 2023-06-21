Tottenham identify new centre-back target with star keen on move to North London

Tottenham have identified Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba as a centre-back target and contact has been made with the German club as the Premier League side want to be informed about the player’s future.

Fabrizio Romano is reporting that the defender has been on Tottenham’s transfer list for a long time and that the North London outfit are exploring the conditions of a deal with both the player and Bayer Leverkusen.

Spurs are in need of new defensive signings this summer but nothing is advanced yet with Tapsoba or any other centre-back. The 24-year-old is said to be keen on a move to Spurs and a deal looks likely once the Premier League club makes an official move.

Understand Tottenham have started concrete contacts to be informed on Edmond Tapsoba as new CB. ??? #THFC He’s on the list since long time — and Spurs are now exploring conditions of the deal on both player and Bayer 04 side. Nothing advanced yet — Tapsoba, keen on the move. pic.twitter.com/S2nbKKqNTi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 21, 2023

Tottenham struggled massively last season from a defensive point of view keeping just 10 clean sheets across their 38 matches – whilst conceding 63 goals in the process – the sixth worst in the entire Premier League.

Tapsoba would be a welcome addition to the Tottenham squad but Daniel Levy will need to put top-class stars around him if the North London club are to compete for trophies next season.