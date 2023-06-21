Tottenham initiate contacts to sign 22-year-old La Liga ace

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing a goalkeeper this summer and they are reportedly keeping tabs on the Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The 22-year-old has been a key player for the Spanish club this season and his performances have caught the attention of the North London giants.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham have started contacts to find out about a potential move for the 22-year-old goalkeeper.

Spurs will have to bring in a replacement for Hugo Lloris this summer and Mamardashvili could prove to be a quality acquisition.

The talented young goalkeeper has shown his quality with Valencia and the opportunity to play in the Premier League will be an attractive option for him. A move to Tottenham would be a step up for the player and he would get to showcase his qualities at a higher level.

Tottenham are reportedly keen on the Brentford goalkeeper David Raya as well, but they have not been able to agree on a fee with his club. It appears the Spurs are now looking at potential alternatives and Mamardashvili happens to be one of the options on their radar.

Giorgi Mamardashvili is on Tottenham’s radar
More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: “Crazy” bid needed for Manchester United to sign Serie A star, says expert
Borussia Dortmund considering transfer of €50m-rated Chelsea star to replace Jude Bellingham
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano responds to Harry Kane PSG transfer talk – “I’m not surprised”

The 22-year-old Georgian goalkeeper could be a quality long-term replacement for Lloris who has regressed massively. His error-prone performances have cost his side valuable points this past season and he is no longer good enough to start every week.

The Valencia goalkeeper has the ability to establish himself as a key player for Tottenham and sort out their goalkeeping department for the foreseeable future.

More Stories Giorgi Mamardashvili

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.