Tottenham initiate contacts to sign 22-year-old La Liga ace

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing a goalkeeper this summer and they are reportedly keeping tabs on the Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The 22-year-old has been a key player for the Spanish club this season and his performances have caught the attention of the North London giants.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham have started contacts to find out about a potential move for the 22-year-old goalkeeper.

Spurs will have to bring in a replacement for Hugo Lloris this summer and Mamardashvili could prove to be a quality acquisition.

The talented young goalkeeper has shown his quality with Valencia and the opportunity to play in the Premier League will be an attractive option for him. A move to Tottenham would be a step up for the player and he would get to showcase his qualities at a higher level.

Tottenham are reportedly keen on the Brentford goalkeeper David Raya as well, but they have not been able to agree on a fee with his club. It appears the Spurs are now looking at potential alternatives and Mamardashvili happens to be one of the options on their radar.

The 22-year-old Georgian goalkeeper could be a quality long-term replacement for Lloris who has regressed massively. His error-prone performances have cost his side valuable points this past season and he is no longer good enough to start every week.

The Valencia goalkeeper has the ability to establish himself as a key player for Tottenham and sort out their goalkeeping department for the foreseeable future.