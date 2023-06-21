Versatile Argentinian striker has been in talks with West Ham

After winning the Europa Conference League against Fiorentina, David Moyes’ West Ham side are once again an attractive proposition for players.

Particularly given that the east Londoners will be playing in next season’s Europa League and, if the Hammers get the money that they want for Declan Rice, they could be doing so with a much stronger squad than they’ve had over the past two seasons.

Though they were undone by Eintracht Frankfurt in the competition the season before last, that they made it all the way to the semi-final suggested that Moyes knew exactly what it took to win games in Europe, and their disappointment at missing out on the trophy was more than made up for by their recent win in the sister competition.

With that experience under their belts, studious signings across the summer will surely hold West Ham in good stead for 2023/24.

To that end, FC Inter News quote a report in Gazzetta dello Sport which indicates that the Hammers and Internazionale were in talks for versatile Argentinian striker, Joaquin Correa.

It isn’t clear at this stage whether talks are progressing or not, however, the fact that the east Londoners are taking steps to align themselves with players of such calibre shows that they’re moving in the right direction.

Though WhoScored note that he only managed four goals in 40 matches last season for Inter, that doesn’t tell the full story, as most of his appearances were for a few minutes here and there.

Indeed, he only played 90 minutes on a single occasion, and if West Ham firm up their initial approach, that has to be of interest to Correa.