Video: “Best I’ve played with” – Peter Crouch names Liverpool hero as the best player he played with

Former Liverpool star and now pundit Peter Crouch has named Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard as the best player he has ever played with.

Gerrard and Crouch shared a dressing room at Anfield between 2005 and 2008, whilst also appearing in various England squads together.

The striker’s time on Merseyside was not anything special, but the three years were enough to encourage the pundit that Gerrard is the best player he has ever played alongside, which is a big statement considering Crouch played with Luka Modric and Gareth Bale.

The former Liverpool star said to the Anfield Wrap when speaking about the Reds legend: “Stevie is the best I’ve ever played with bar none.

“There’s been some great ones obviously at Tottenham with Luka Modric and Gareth Bale… with England playing with Wayne Rooney.

“But Steven was by far the best player and I don’t think it was close. I feel like he had everything… he could do everything.”