Video: Tottenham have verbally agreed a deal for a new keeper

With Hugo Lloris departing Tottenham Hotspur this summer, it was imperative that the north Londoners got themselves a new keeper, and on Wednesday night it was announced that the club had agreed a deal with a new custodian.

Whilst many Spurs fans may have hoped that it would be Brentford’s David Raya, the deal was in fact for Empoli stopper, Guglielmo Vicario.

More Stories / Latest News Gary Neville cites ‘integrity of the game’ as he urges Premier League to stop transfer deals with Saudi Arabia West Ham signing long-term target isn’t dependant on Declan Rice deal Opinion: Kai Havertz can flourish for Arsenal in second striker role

The 26-year-old will be signed for £17.2m if everything goes according to plan, though it isn’t clear if this means that the pursuit of Raya is over or not.

BREAKING: Tottenham have verbally agreed an initial £17.2m deal to sign Empoli goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario ? pic.twitter.com/L2jNGuGHXX — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 21, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports News