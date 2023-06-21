Video: Tottenham have verbally agreed a deal for a new keeper

With Hugo Lloris departing Tottenham Hotspur this summer, it was imperative that the north Londoners got themselves a new keeper, and on Wednesday night it was announced that the club had agreed a deal with a new custodian.

Whilst many Spurs fans may have hoped that it would be Brentford’s David Raya, the deal was in fact for Empoli stopper, Guglielmo Vicario.

The 26-year-old will be signed for £17.2m if everything goes according to plan, though it isn’t clear if this means that the pursuit of Raya is over or not.

Pictures from Sky Sports News

