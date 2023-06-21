Video: UEFA ban West Ham fans and hand club huge fine after disgusting scenes against Fiorentina

The footage of Fiorentina’s Cristiano Biraghi bleeding from a head wound after West Ham fans had thrown missiles onto the pitch in the Europa Conference League final was always going to lead to trouble for the east Londoners.

Though it’s taken a couple of weeks, UEFA have now administered their punishment and it’s not good news for the Hammers.

Supporters of the club have been banned for their next two European away games, with one suspended for two years.

The club have also been fined £45,000 for that incident and another £5,000 for the pitch invasion at full-time.

BREAKING: UEFA fine West Ham and ban away fans for their next two European matches – with the second suspended – for throwing of objects at the Europa Conference League final pic.twitter.com/eSBPvTYIXA — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 21, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports News