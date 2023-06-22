24-year-old informs teammates that he is heading to Arsenal this summer

Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer.

According to Football Insider, the German international is now closing in on an exit and he is thought to be heading to Arsenal.

Apparently, the 24-year-old has already informed his Chelsea teammates that he will be playing for Arsenal next season. The Gunners are reportedly closing in on a £65 million deal to sign him.

Havertz joined Chelsea from Bayer Leverkusen in 2020, but he has not been able to live up to the expectations at the London club. He will be hoping to make a fresh start at Arsenal and get his career back on track.

Although the German helped Chelsea win the UEFA Champions League during is time at the club, he has not been able to score goals consistently. Chelsea will now hope to invest in a reliable goalscorer.

Meanwhile, Arsenal need to add more depth to their attack and Havertz could partner Gabriel Jesus in the attack next season.

Arsenal will be hoping to challenge for the league title once again and they need better players in order to compete with Manchester City. In addition to that, they are back in the Champions League and they will need a bigger and better squad to cope with multiple competitions.

Havertz was regarded as a world-class talent during his time in Germany and he could be an asset for Arsenal if Mikel Arteta manages to get the best out of him.