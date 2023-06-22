Arsenal could pay up to €50m for stunning Serie A talent this summer

Much of Arsenal’s summer transfer business at present seems to be centring around trying to prise West Ham captain, Declan Rice, to the Emirates Stadium.

That’s a deal that appears to still be in the pipeline but isn’t over the line at the time of writing.

Various reports, including this one from BBC Sport, suggest that Chelsea’s Kai Havertz has agreed to move across the capital, and with one or two outgoings expected, things are ticking over nicely for the north London outfit.

Even if Rice arrives for what is expected to be a record fee, that’s unlikely to be the end of the Gunners spending if other reports are accurate.

Mikel Arteta will understand that his side will need strengthening in a few key positions if they are to realistically challenge Man City and any other side for the Premier League title next season, and with that in mind, a move for Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic makes sense.

Fichajes note that the player’s contract ends in 12 months time and, whilst they won’t let him go on the cheap, such is Arteta’s desire to land him apparently, that Arsenal are willing to pay the Serie A side up to €50m, well above market value.

Should this particular transfer come off, it shows the power that Arteta now holds and also places the board in a good light given that they’ve backed their manager’s judgment to the hilt ever since he’s been in the post.