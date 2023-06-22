Arsenal are absolutely favourites for transfer of talented 22-year-old

Arsenal are “absolutely” the favourites for the transfer of Ajax defender Jurrien Timber, despite Bayern Munich also being asked to be kept informed on his situation.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, with the reporter explaining that Arsenal’s project looks ideal for Timber as he prepares for the next stage of his career.

Timber has impressed in his time at Ajax and it’s not surprising that someone like Bayern also showed an interest in the 22-year-old, but their focus now seems to be on securing the signing of Kim Min-jae from Napoli instead.

Arsenal fans will be relieved that they seem to be in pole position for Timber, who can operate at centre-back, right-back or defensive midfield to a high standard, making him a perfect fit for Mikel Arteta’s side’s needs.

“Arsenal will also bid again for Jurrien Timber. The player really wants the move to Arsenal, more than other clubs, including Bayern, who are informed on the deal but whose priority remains Kim Min-jae,” Romano said.

“Timber dreams of the Premier League and so Arsenal are absolutely ahead in the race at this stage. Arsenal have a fresh, new project and they trust young players, versatile players like him – it looks like an ideal move for the young Dutch defender.”

As also revealed by Romano, Kai Havertz’s transfer to Arsenal could soon be officially announced.