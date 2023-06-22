Approach made: New club asks about Arsenal transfer raid, Man United target’s future could be key

Arsenal reportedly have fresh interest in Thomas Partey, with Juventus said to have made an approach to ask about his situation.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano on his official Twitter page, with the transfer news expert and CaughtOffside columnist providing an update on Partey’s future amid interest from Saudi Arabian clubs.

See below for details as Romano claims Juve have expressed an interest in the Ghana international, adding that the future of Adrien Rabiot could be key, with the France international out of contract this summer and Manchester United speaking to his agent about a deal, as recently revealed by Romano in his CaughtOffside column.

If Partey does end up moving to Turin, that could be good news for Man Utd in their pursuit of Rabiot, as it may mean Juventus are more inclined to give up trying to keep the former Paris Saint-Germain man.

Arsenal fans will have to hope that their club can bring in a top replacement for Partey, or else they’re going to look very light in midfield next season.

Declan Rice had looked the ideal replacement for Partey, but the Times and others have reported on Manchester City trying to enter the running for the West Ham captain’s signature.

  1. Let it be a big fight between Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United for West Ham’s Declan Rice.
    If Sheikh Jassim completes his purchase Manchester United, it will be good fight and he may end up at Manchester United.

