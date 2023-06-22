Approach made: New club asks about Arsenal transfer raid, Man United target’s future could be key

Arsenal reportedly have fresh interest in Thomas Partey, with Juventus said to have made an approach to ask about his situation.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano on his official Twitter page, with the transfer news expert and CaughtOffside columnist providing an update on Partey’s future amid interest from Saudi Arabian clubs.

See below for details as Romano claims Juve have expressed an interest in the Ghana international, adding that the future of Adrien Rabiot could be key, with the France international out of contract this summer and Manchester United speaking to his agent about a deal, as recently revealed by Romano in his CaughtOffside column.

EXCL: Juventus have also asked info for Thomas Partey after Saudi clubs also approaching the midfielder. ???? #AFC Saudi clubs are prepared to bid €40m in three installments but nothing agreed yet on player side. ?? Juventus are informed, waiting for Rabiot’s future too. pic.twitter.com/8TnMBhskVo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 22, 2023

If Partey does end up moving to Turin, that could be good news for Man Utd in their pursuit of Rabiot, as it may mean Juventus are more inclined to give up trying to keep the former Paris Saint-Germain man.

Arsenal fans will have to hope that their club can bring in a top replacement for Partey, or else they’re going to look very light in midfield next season.

Declan Rice had looked the ideal replacement for Partey, but the Times and others have reported on Manchester City trying to enter the running for the West Ham captain’s signature.