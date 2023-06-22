Azpilicueta set to join the Chelsea exodus and sign for Inter

The mass exodus that appears to be happening at Chelsea at the moment is showing no signs of slowing down.

Rarely can there have been a transfer window when so many players have been sold or put up for sale by one club, and it’s the third window in succession where the west Londoners appear to be the major movers and shakers.

American owner, Todd Boehly, at least looks as though he appears to be trying to right the wrongs of the last couple of windows, however, it can only be leading to more uncertainty for supporters.

Mauricio Pochettino’s arrival can’t come soon enough, and the Argentinian will surely also be hoping that things have calmed down in the transfer market by the time he takes his first training session.

Chelsea were always going to need to do something drastic given that they had such a bloated squad last season, though even the most well-informed source is unlikely to have seen a situation whereby Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, Mateo Kovacic, Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, N’Golo Kante, Hakim Ziyech and Mason Mount would all have moved or be on the verge of moving in the same window.

That roll call of talent looks likely to be added to with news from reliable journalist, Gianluca Di Marzio, that Cesar Azpilicueta could agree to end his Chelsea contract 12 months early and sign for Champions League runners-up, Inter Milan.

When will it all end…