One of the biggest bargains on the transfer market this summer is Marcus Thuram as the France international will become a free agent when his Borussia Monchengladbach contract expires at the end of June.

The 25-year-old is a very talented individual and is coming off the back of a season where he scored 16 goals and assisted a further seven across the 32 games he played for Gladbach.

Many clubs were interested in signing the free agent this summer but according to Matteo Moretto, Thuram is one step away from joining AC Milan.

The forward will sign a five-year contract at the San Siro with a signing-on fee above €10m. The Frenchman will earn around €5m a year without bonus payments as the Italian club gets set to welcome a new hero to their historic club.

Man United are another club interested in Thuram as Erik ten Hag is in the market for a striker this summer. According to Manchester Evening News, they reported back in March that United made contact with the Bundesliga star ahead of a potential move for the forward.

Harry Kane was the Manchester club’s top target but the England star now looks set to stay at Tottenham for another year. With Thuram now set to join Milan, it remains to be seen who will lead the line for the Red Devils next season as it is a position that could take Ten Hag’s side up another level should they bring in the right man.