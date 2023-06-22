European giants hold face-to-face talks with Man City star’s agents, three year deal discussed

Despite recently lifting a remarkable treble, Man City have already seen one of their best players agree to leave the club.

After failing to extend his contract, according to Fabrizio Romano, midfielder Ilkay Gundogun is in line to join Barcelona on a free transfer.

And another one of the Cityzens’ most experienced and important players is wanted by a European rival. Right-back Kyle Walker has emerged as a surprise summer target for Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern Munich.

According to Sky Sports’ Florian Plettenberg, the agents of the speedy England international have recently held face-to-face talks with the Bundesliga champions.

Although a transfer to the Allianz Arena is still someway from being agreed, the Bavarians are believed to have offered the 32-year-old treble-winner a contract of up to three years.

During his six years at the Etihad, Walker, who has just one year left on his deal with Man City, has directly contributed to 24 goals in 254 games in all competitions.

