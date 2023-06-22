Bernardo Silva attracted by project of European giants despite Saudi Arabia rumours

The future of Bernardo Silva is up in the air ahead of the new season as the Manchester City midfielder is yet to make a decision amid interest from numerous parties.

Rumours circulated on Wednesday that the Portugal international has agreed to move to Saudi Arabia but according to Todofichajes, Paris Saint-Germain are leading the race for the Man City star.

The report states that the Parisian outfit are willing to make a significant offer to Man City for the midfielder as they look to outspent both Barcelona and the Saudi clubs.

PSG’s Portuguese sporting advisor, Luis Campos, will lead the deal and the Ligue 1 club’s hiring of new manager Luis Enrique is said to have made the French club more attractive for Silva.

Silva is one of the best players in the world and would be an incredible signing for any of the aforementioned clubs. Barcelona can be considered out of the race due to their financial issues whilst Saudi Arabia would be a surprise move given that the Man City star is still only 28 years old.

PSG are certainly the best placed to lure Silva away from Man City but with the Champions League winners wanting to keep their key star, the French club will need to pay up to make the move happen.