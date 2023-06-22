Chelsea looking to sign a third striker this summer but it hinges on one condition

Mauricio Pochettino and Chelsea are reportedly keen to add an out-and-out striker before the season begins but the player’s arrival hinges on their ability to sell stars already in their squad.  

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez remain among the names on the shortlist of the Blues’ recruitment team for the role but the West London club will have a difficult time trying to lure them away from their current clubs.

Nevertheless, Football Insider report that a striker will not arrive unless players can be sold; with Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly and Hakim Ziyech all primed to follow N’Golo Kante to Saudi Arabia this summer, reports Sky Sports.

Victor Osimhen is wanted by Chelsea
Chelsea are set to lose Kai Havertz to Arsenal in the coming days but the Blues have already brought in Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig and are close to completing a deal for Villarreal’s Nicolas Jackson.

Where all these players will play is unknown with Chelsea also having an abundance of wingers, but an out-and-out number nine is something Pochettino seems to clearly want in his squad heading into the new campaign.

