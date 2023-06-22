Chelsea set to lose another star as AC Milan readying bid

If Chelsea supporters thought that it was going to be a fairly routine transfer window for their club, they’ve already seen in the space of one week that that’s definitely not going to be the case.

The Blues new manager, Mauricio Pochettino, would’ve been well aware that he had a top heavy squad, but surely he will even be surprised at the swiftness with which deals for Chelsea players are moving.

With the west Londoners having agreed a fee with Man City for Mateo Kovacic (Sky Sports), Mason Mount believed to want to go to Man United (The Guardian – subscription required), Kai Havertz virtually signed and sealed for Arsenal (football.london) and deals for Kalidou Koulibaly, N’Golo Kante, Hakim Ziyech and Edouard Mendy to various Saudi Pro League clubs either completed already or in the process of being concluded, that’s seven players out of the door already.

Not content with that mass exodus, it appears that Todd Boehly has finally acceded to the requests of Christian Pulisic to move away from Stamford Bridge.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, AC Milan are preparing to firm up their interest in the USNMT star who hasn’t appeared happy with his lot for some while now.

Once Pochettino gets his feet under the table, however, there will need to be some stability with the first-team squad so that the Argentinian can get straight to work and bring all of the remaining players up to speed regarding what’s expected from the players.

If Boehly continues with what seems to be a volatile transfer policy, it can’t be good for the equilibrium of the squad, and if Chelsea were to have another underwhelming campaign, the fans will certainly make their feelings known.