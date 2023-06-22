Chelsea set to make offer for 21-year-old EPL midfielder

Chelsea are looking to use Arsenal’s pursuit of Declan Rice to their advantage as they prepare to make an offer in excess of £80m for another Premier League midfielder.

The Blues, led by US billionaire owner Todd Boehly, have been busy trimming their huge squad with N’Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy and Hakim Ziyech all in line to move to the Saudi Pro League.

However, as soon as the Londoners officially bid farewell to their out-of-favour stars, according to a recent report from Football Insider, Boehly and his senior hierarchy will turn their attention to signing Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Although rivals Arsenal have had a long-standing interest in the talented young Ecuador international, with Rice taking priority and West Ham set to receive a bid from Manchester City, the Gunners’ resources are being used elsewhere, and that is now set to open the door for Chelsea to lure Caicedo away from England’s south coast.

Interestingly, although the 21-year-old has yet to experience top European football, such as playing in the Champions League, his impending departure from Brighton is expected to exceed a whopping £80m.