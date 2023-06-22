Exclusive: Chelsea open to letting player go, final decision will be his – Fabrizio Romano

Chelsea are open to letting Callum Hudson-Odoi leave the club in this summer’s transfer window, but it remains to be seen where he’ll end up.

According to Fabrizio Romano, writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, it could be that Hudson-Odoi could discuss the option of moving to Saudi Arabia, but the final decision will be with him.

“Callum Hudson-Odoi’s future at Chelsea is another to keep an eye on. After a host of exits yesterday for N’Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Hakim Ziyech to Saudi Arabia, the discussion is also concrete for Hudson-Odoi to make the surprise move to a Saudi club,” Romano said.

“It is now the player who has to decide, he will assess all his options with his agents before deciding. I’m sure he will have also other possibilities, perhaps in the Premier League or elsewhere in Europe, and I think Chelsea are open to letting him go from what I’m told.”

Hudson-Odoi once looked a promising young player, but he’s struggled to get into the Chelsea team on a regular basis, and he’s just had a fairly underwhelming loan spell at Bayer Leverkusen.

The 22-year-old still has time to turn his career around, but it remains to be seen what move would be ideal for him, or who in Europe might be willing to take a gamble on him after his struggles for form.

It seems a bit early to be accepting a big-money move in a less competitive league like the Saudi Pro League, but this does seem like one to watch.