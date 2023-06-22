Man United expected to follow Man City & Arsenal into Declan Rice transfer bidding war

Manchester United are reportedly expected to follow Manchester City in rivalling Arsenal with a bid for the transfer of West Ham United star Declan Rice.

The England international is a man in demand at the moment after his superb form for the Hammers in recent years, and all in all it looks like bad news for Arsenal.

Just this morning, Fabrizio Romano wrote in his exclusive CaughtOffside column that Arsenal remained the favourites for Rice, but that now seems less certain.

The Times are now confirming earlier reports that Man City are preparing a bid for Rice, whilst adding that Man Utd could also be in the mix for the 24-year-old, though they’re unlikely to be willing to pay £100million for him.

United could, however, try offering Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay to West Ham as part of a deal for Rice, and it will be interesting to see if that can bring the player’s asking price down.

City or Arsenal probably represent more exciting projects than United right now, but ultimately these clubs will also have to persuade WHUFC to sell, so the player’s preference might not be the most decisive thing.

AFC fans will hope their club can get their act together and increase their offer as soon as possible, or else they face missing out on one of their top targets.

Rice could be a game-changer for the Gunners, whereas a move to City would surely only cement their dominance, and a move to United gives Erik ten Hag major hope of overtaking Mikel Arteta’s side next season.