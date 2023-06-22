Explosive Leeds attacker considers return to former club with Everton circling

Things appear to be changing significantly at Elland Road with one of Leeds’ attackers having spoken to his former club about a return.

The Yorkshire-based outfit have got new owners in 49ers Enterprises and one of their first jobs will be to appoint a new first-team manager.

It’s believed that Patrick Vieira, Daniel Farke and Scott Parker are all under consideration, but whomever is appointed will need to quickly get to grips with which players he has at his disposal for the forthcoming 2023/24 English Championship season.

Unfortunately for the new incumbent, it doesn’t appear that he will be able to call upon the services of Crysencio Summerville.

According to Dutch outlet, 1908, the player has already spoken with Arne Slot about a potential reunion at Feyenoord, whilst Everton are believed to be interested according to The Telegraph (h/t 1908).

What’s clear is that the player doesn’t want to play in the Championship, and his immediate future is away from Elland Road.

That’ll surely come as a huge blow to whichever manager takes over, as Summerville is one of very few Leeds players that is able to run at defences and scare the life out of them.

If 49ers Enterprises are able to make a swift appointment, there’s a small chance that the player could be persuaded to give Leeds one last shot, but it’s looking doubtful at this stage.