Harry Maguire’s lack of playing time at Manchester United is a cause for concern for England manager Gareth Southgate.

Despite remaining a regular in the Three Lions’ defence, Maguire, 30, has found his playing time at club level heavily restricted since the arrival of Erik Ten Hag.

Slipping down the Dutchman’s pecking order, and now firmly behind the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof, the 30-year-old, who has even seen natural left-back Luke Shaw play ahead of him, is a candidate to leave the 20-time league winners this summer.

What has Gareth Southgate said about Harry Maguire?

Up until now, even though Maguire, who started just eight Premier League games last season, has been out of favour domestically, his international career had not been affected. However, according to Southgate himself, picking United’s number five will get ‘harder’ the more competition for places there is.

“Harry is captain of an incredible football club so that is a difficult situation. He will obviously be frustrated not to play as much as he would like but I think he has handled that really well. He has publicly talked well about supporting the team,” the England boss told reporters, as quoted by 90min.

“It is clear, really. I think Harry and Kalvin are the two who have played the least in terms of guys in this squad this season but we have gone with them because in these two positions, we think they are still ahead of others that might have played more.

“But it is then hard when that competition gets more even and you are not playing regularly to see their form, see their fitness so that is the challenge for everybody.”

According to recent reports, including this one from ESPN, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United have added Maguire to their summer shortlists.