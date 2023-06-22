“Go to Madrid” – Kylian Mbappe given surprising advice by Lionel Messi before leaving PSG

Lionel Messi is on his way to Miami to start a new chapter in his life and whilst going out the door at Paris Saint-Germain, the World Cup winner handed Kylian Mbappe some surprising advice.

The Argentine’s two years in Paris were not easy as he struggled to adjust to his new life the first season and after a sensational first part of this season, the PSG fans seemed to turn on the Argentina star having beaten France in the World Cup final.

On the pitch, PSG once again struggled and were knocked out of the Champions League at the Last 16 stage. Messi seemingly had enough and decided to leave for Inter Miami and on the way out of the Paris-based club, the 35-year-old handed Kylian Mbappe some surprising advice.

Lionel Messi tells Kylian Mbappe to leave PSG during last conversation

Earlier this month Kylian Mbappe informed PSG that he would be leaving next summer as he will not take up the extra year option on his current deal as he looks to start a new chapter in his career.

This is the advice Messi gave to the French superstar before leaving Paris, telling the 24-year-old via DefensaCentral: “I prefer that you go to Barça, but if you want to go to Madrid, do it, you deserve a real winning project.”

This comes as a shock, not only because Messi told Mbappe to go to Madrid but in general, it doesn’t seem like a thing the Barcelona legend would say – the Argentine must have really not liked Paris.