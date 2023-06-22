Inside Spain: Dani Alves gives interview from prison, Ilkay Gundogan deal and Thibaut Courtois spat

Inside Spain is a weekly instalment brought to you by Football España, providing an insight into all of the major stories coming out of the rich and intense climes of La Liga and beyond.

Barcelona made their first big move of the summer with the addition of Ilkay Gundogan this week, a deal which to all intents and purposes appears to be done pending his farewell to Manchester City. And provided Barcelona can register him by the 12th of August, otherwise he can walk for free.

Jules Kounde missed the first two La Liga games of the season last year because Barcelona could not fit him into their salary limit. Wanting to avoid that scenario, Gundogan has had a clause inserted into his contract – if he is not registered by the kick-off of the new season, he can leave.

What other business Barcelona can do is the subject of great debate. Xavi Hernandez is desperate for a proper Sergio Busquets replacement, but the only other deal the Blaugrana appear close to is a €45m move for 18-year-old Brazilian striker Vitor Roque. Linked with Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, he could probably earn Athletico Paranaense much more, but Roque has seemingly told them only to negotiate with Barcelona.

Elsewhere in Catalonia, Dani Alves remains in prison for alleged sexual assault/rape, as he awaits a trial that is set for October or November. He began putting his side of the story across this week though, giving a remarkable interview from prison, claiming he is innocent. Although his story does not match fingerprint evidence, Alves says he ‘forgives’ the alleged victim for getting him into this scandal.

Vitor Roque is such a steal we signed the best youngster in Brazilpic.twitter.com/EnMFlIeTve — ??™ (@BCMzema) June 18, 2023

In Madrid there are two schools of thought emerging from the Santiago Bernabeu. After Jude Bellingham impressed everyone in his presentation, attention turned to the forward position, and their Karim Benzema-shaped hole. Joselu Mato, formerly of Stoke City and Newcastle United, has been signed. The interesting thing is that he took the number 14 shirt, leaving the 9 available.

Several reports have come out of the capital claiming they will do no more business this summer. But if you were trying to avoid the price of your main target increasing, that’s exactly what you would say.

Sofyan Amrabat seems to be intent on moving to Atletico Madrid, but only Liverpool and Newcastle are thus far willing to meet Fiorentina’s €30m asking price. His prospective teammate Yannick Carrasco has called out Thibaut Courtois for lying about an injury and leaving the Belgium camp, after he was not given the captaincy for one of their games during the international break. Courtois disputes it, but Carrasco and coach Domenico Tedesco have been pretty clear.

Elsewhere, Rafael Benitez is eyeing a shock return to La Liga, in more Newcastle-associated news. Sevilla have replaced Sporting Director Monchi, now of Aston Villa, with former Leeds United Sporting Director Victor Orta. He spent the best part of a decade working their under Monchi previously, but has a tough job on his hands with a bloating and ageing squad.