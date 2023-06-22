Liverpool rival Manchester United for potential €30million transfer

Liverpool could reportedly be in the market for a signing in defence this summer and are considering Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo.

CaughtOffside’s new columnist Neil Jones took a look at Liverpool’s potential transfer targets yesterday, naming Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram as the most likely to come in in that position, but he also stressed the need for defenders and it seems the club could look to raid Nice in that area of the pitch too.

According to Nice Matin, as translated by Get French Football News, Liverpool are also showing an interest in Todibo whilst working on signing Thuram from the Ligue 1 side.

Todibo has looked hugely impressive in the French top flight in recent times, and Ben Jacobs also recently revealed that Manchester United have been scouting him in his CaughtOffside column, stating that his asking price would likely be around €30million.

Todibo could be a useful option to give LFC a younger alternative to Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip, while MUFC might also feel they could do with an alternative to the ageing and slightly injury-prone Raphael Varane.

It would be intriguing to see Todibo in the Premier League as it looks like he’s improved a lot since his difficult days as a youngster at Barcelona.