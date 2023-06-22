Jeff Stelling ‘in talks’ to join broadcasting giants following Sky exit

Football presenter Jeff Stelling is reportedly ‘in talks’ to join one of two broadcasting giants following his exit from Sky Sports at the end of the 2022-23 season.

The presenting icon, who worked for Sky Sports for 30 years, announced his departure from popular show ‘Soccer Saturday’ last year, and although the 68-year-old remains on gardening leave, according to the Telegraph, the BBC and Amazon Prime are locked in talks to hire him.

It is claimed the BBC would like to offer Stelling a role on their Five Live Radio goals show with Prime keen on using him for their Champions League coverage, which will begin in time for the 2024-25 season.

The well-loved television star confirmed his desire to keep on working earlier this year after he replied to a fan on Twitter and said: “Not retired Ben. Leaving Sky. Still a bit of life in the old boy yet!”

The popular presenter, although wanted by two of sport’s biggest broadcasters, has yet to make a decision on his future though.

Sky Sports’ footballing staff changes have also included legendary commentator Martin Tyler, who left the organisation earlier this month, with Peter Drury expected to take his place.

