The Kai Havertz to Arsenal transfer looks very close to being officially announced, with just one or two formalities still to be completed, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano said the Germany international is on the verge of finalising his move from Chelsea to Arsenal, with just a medical to be done and his contracts still to be officially signed.

Romano also explained that Havertz looks an ideal signing for Mikel Arteta, who rates the 24-year-old highly even if it’s not yet entirely clear how he’ll fit in at the Emirates Stadium.

“Arsenal have completed their first signing of the summer – Kai Havertz will join from Chelsea for a £65m fee,” Romano said.

“An official announcement from the clubs is very close, it’s just about signing documents and completing medicals.

“It’s too early to mention tactical plans but I can say that Mikel Arteta believes Havertz has incredible potential, he can perform at a high level in Arsenal’s system. He’s big fan of the player – his work rate and intelligence make him a great fit for this Arsenal set-up.

“All in all, I think this is a very good deal for all parties involved.”

The final fee looks to be £65m for Havertz, and some Arsenal fans will be concerned about a big move for a player who mostly struggled at Chelsea.

Still, Havertz also looked a terrific prospect during his Bayer Leverkusen days, so he could revive his career at Arsenal, who are looking a far more functional side than Chelsea have for a while now anyway.