Leeds hold talks to sign Newcastle flop as first summer signing

Leeds United are reportedly holding talks over the potential transfer of Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

The 32-year-old has fallen out of favour at Newcastle and a summer departure surely makes sense for both him and the club.

Leeds are showing a strong interest in Darlow, who recently spent time on loan in the Championship with Hull City.

This could give LUFC the opportunity to keep Darlow in the Championship as they prepare for life in English football’s second tier next season.

It is widely expected that Illan Meslier will leave Elland Road, so signing a replacement in goal seems essential.

