Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on club who wanted to beat Man City to Kovacic transfer + how it affects Rice-Arsenal

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the Mateo Kovacic to Manchester City transfer and what it means for Declan Rice and Arsenal.

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Romano explained that Bayern Munich also wanted Kovacic, but quickly left the race as it was clear that the Croatia international’s preference was always to join City and play under Pep Guardiola.

Some fans may also have been wondering how City’s move for Kovacic could affect the Rice situation, but it seems Romano says things are unchanged in that department for now.

Although City are continuing to keep informed on the England international, it seems Arsenal remain the favourites to sign the West Ham captain this summer.

“Mateo Kovacic has also left Chelsea to join Manchester City for £25m – a new midfielder for Pep Guardiola as Ilkay Gundogan leaves to join Barcelona,” Romano said.

“Gundogan was also wanted by Arsenal and Saudi clubs, and City also wanted to extend his contract, but he decided to accept Barca’s bid and he’s signed his contract, we’re just waiting for an announcement. Gundogan has signed a two-year deal, with the option of one more, and will have a €500m release clause.

“With Kovacic, Bayern also approached Chelsea to ask about the price, but they quickly left the race after learning that the player only wanted to join City and to play under Guardiola.

“For now, it’s not looking like this deal majorly changes things regarding Declan Rice – City are informed on Rice’s situation, but Arsenal still remain the favourites and will make a third bid for the West Ham captain, for sure.”

Gunners fans will certainly hope they remain in pole position for Rice, as it could be a game-changer in the title race, whereas City’s midfield would be unstoppable if they could replace the departing Ilkay Gundogan with both Kovacic and Rice.