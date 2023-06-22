Leeds could sign former Premier League manager on his 47th birthday on Friday

With the final round of managerial interviews believed to have been conducted at Leeds United this week, a formal announcement as to who has replaced Sam Allardyce could be made as early as Friday.

The Elland Road outfit certainly need to get the ball rolling in this regard as pre-season for the Championship is just a few weeks away, and the new man in charge will want to ensure that his Leeds side are on the same page as he is by the time the 2023/24 domestic campaign begins.

Last season ended up being a bit of a write off as far as the all whites were concerned, the club going through three different managers across the season, none of which evidently had the skill set to keep the club from dropping into English football’s second tier.

Parachuting Sam Allardyce in for the final four games might have been seen as a masterstroke if ‘Big Sam’ had kept the club in the top-flight, but as it turned out, it just looked like a desperate last throw of the dice for this once proud club.

If new owners, 49ers Enterprises, heave learned anything in the short time that they’ve been in charge of the club, it’s that Leeds need stability and direction.

Not to mention a clear vision in terms of the way any new manager would like Leeds’ football to be played.

To that end, it’s possible that Patrick Vieira will be appointed as the new first-team manager, per The Guardian (subscription required), and the appointment could be announced on Friday – the Frenchman’s 47th birthday.

The Frenchman’s last job in management – Crystal Palace – ended in his sacking, the other two manager’s in contention: Scott Parker (Club Brugge) and Daniel Farke (Borussia Monchengladbach), suffering the same fate at the clubs mentioned.