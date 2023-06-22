Leeds schedule interview with trophy winning manager who won twice at Elland Road

It’s a crucial time for everyone connected with Leeds United, as the club plot a course over the next few weeks which will help them navigate the rigours of the Championship and hopefully return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Arguably the most important decision that new owners, 49ers Enterprises, will make is the hiring of the new first-team manager and, to that end, there is expected to be an interview this week with one candidate.

A handful of names have been mentioned already, with Patrick Vieira and Scott Parker believed to be under consideration for the post.

A post which was too big for the likes of Jesse Marsch, Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce during the 2022/23 season.

Get the appointment wrong on this occasion, and the Elland Road outfit will be back to square one again, and that’s not a place where 49ers Enterprises want to be.

Recently sacked from Borussia Monchengladbach, Daniel Farke will interview for the position this week according to Sky Sports.

Supporters shouldn’t necessarily read too much into Farke’s dismissal at his previous club, as both Vieira and Parker were also relieved of their duties at Crystal Palace and Club Brugge respectively.

What should concern the new owners is the direction that the new manager expects to take the club in, the style of football that he wants to play and a cogent and convincing explanation as to how he expects to achieve it.

Time is of the essence and whomever lands the role does need to be given it sooner rather than later in order that the foundations for next season can quickly be laid.