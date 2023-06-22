Liverpool could offer £77 million for 26-year-old midfield target

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Italian international Nicolo Barella in recent weeks.

According to Marco Barzaghi, Liverpool are keen on signing the 26-year-old Italian international and they could be willing to present a substantial offer to Inter Milan for the player.

Barella has been outstanding for club and country in recent seasons and he helped Inter Milan reach the final of the UEFA Champions League this past season. He was a key player when yet Italy won the European championships as well.

There is no doubt that the 26-year-old is a top-class central midfielder who would improve Liverpool and it remains to be seen whether the Reds can get a deal done.

Apparently, Liverpool could be willing to offer £77 million for the Italian midfielder.

The Reds have already secured the services of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and Hove Albion, and they need to aim for two more central midfielders this summer.

Liverpool have lost James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita on free transfers, and they will have to replace them adequately.

Barella is an exceptional central midfielder who will help Liverpool control the tempo of the game, and he will add technical ability and creativity in the middle of the park as well.

Liverpool have been linked with a number of midfielders this summer and it will be interesting to see if Jurgen Klopp can bring in the necessary reinforcements before the summer transfer window closes.

Barella will be playing in the Champions League with Inter Milan next season, and it remains to be seen whether he is ready to leave that in order to join the club without Champions League football next season. Liverpool missed out on the top-four finish and they will be competing in the Europa League next year.