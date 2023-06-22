Liverpool still in talks for midfielder but long-term target an option if move fails

Liverpool are said to still be in talks with OGC Nice over a deal for midfielder Khephren Thuram but if the Reds fail to land the 22-year-old then they will move for a long-term target.

Jurgen Klopp is looking to add at least one more midfielder to his squad after completing the signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton earlier this month.

Thuram has been a name consistently linked with a move to Anfield and Football Insider reports that the Merseyside club are still in talks with Nice over the midfielder.

However, the report states that the French outfit would love for a bidding war to emerge over the 22-year-old, which could halt a deal.

If that move fails, the Reds still have a backup option and will move for a long-term target in the Bundesliga.

Ryan Gravenberch has been a long-term target for Liverpool and the club were interested in a deal before he made the move from Ajax to Bayern Munich last summer.

This season the Dutch star has not been able to cement a place in the Bundesliga champions team and could be tempted by a move to Anfield. Klopp is a fan of the Bayern midfielder but it seems the German coach would like to get Thuram over the line first.